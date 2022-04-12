DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (April 12th 2022)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for April 12th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Spider-Man: No Way Home, RoboCop, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Walker and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Such a fun Spidey movie and a nice tribute to all of the movies, one of my favorites.

RoboCop 4K Ultra HD
Dead or alive, you’re coming with me.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein 4K
Putting on the Ritz!!! Oh wait, wrong one.

Walker (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Joe Strummer did the music.

Fandango (blu-ray)
I didn’t know they made a movie about the movie ticket site.

Also coming out today:

C’mon C’mon
American Flyers (blu-ray)
Last Looks
Street Sharks The Complete Series
