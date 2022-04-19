DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (April 19th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for April 19th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Jackass Forever, Heavy Metal / Heavy Metal 2000, Cyrano, The King’s Daughter and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Jackass Forever Blu-ray



I’m going to review this week but i’m sure there will be plenty of stupid, silly things in it.

Heavy Metal / Heavy Metal 2000 2-Movie Collection (Steelbook)



I never got into these movies.

Cyrano (Blu-ray)



It’s got Peter Dinklage in it so it has to decent right?

The Humans



Takes place at Thanksgiving so expect lots of political talk.

Also coming out today:

The Girl Can’t Help It (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



The King’s Daughter – Blu-ray + Digital



The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya -Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray]



Only Yesterday -Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray]



The Desperate Hour



V/H/S/94

