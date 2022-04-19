DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (April 19th 2022)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for April 19th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Jackass Forever, Heavy Metal / Heavy Metal 2000, Cyrano, The King’s Daughter and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I’m going to review this week but i’m sure there will be plenty of stupid, silly things in it.
Heavy Metal / Heavy Metal 2000 2-Movie Collection (Steelbook)
I never got into these movies.
It’s got Peter Dinklage in it so it has to decent right?
Takes place at Thanksgiving so expect lots of political talk.
Also coming out today:
The Girl Can’t Help It (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
The King’s Daughter – Blu-ray + Digital
The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya -Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray]
Only Yesterday -Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray]