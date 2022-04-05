DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (April 5th 2022)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for April 5th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Scream, Death on the Nile, Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin, The Handmaid’s Tale: Fourth Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Scream (2022)
Not Another Scream Movie

Death on the Nile
So much CGI yet they couldn’t CGI out Armie Hammer?

Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin
90 hours of Ben Franklin and how he got on the 100 dollar bill.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Fourth Season
Doom porn

Also coming out today:

Parallel Mothers
CSI: Vegas – Season One
Soapdish [Blu-ray]
Jockey
Let It Ride [Blu-ray]
The Long Night [Blu-ray]
