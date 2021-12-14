DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (December 14th 2021)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for December 14th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Last Duel, The Mitchells Vs. the Machines, The Card Counter and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage
The first one had it’s entertaining moments but I’ll find out if this one is better than the first this week.

The Last Duel
Ridley Scott movie so I’ll probably check it out at some point.

The Mitchells Vs. the Machines
Netflix movie that was highly enjoyable for me!

The Card Counter – Blu-ray + Digital
It’s got Oscar Isaac in it so has to be worth watching right?

Dune (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
Attack of the giant anus snake!

Going Berserk [Blu-ray]
I never saw this John Candy movie.

American Sicario [Blu-ray]
The first two Sicario movies were intense so i’m assuming this will be.

Also coming out today:

Cartoon Saloon’s Irish Folklore Trilogy [Blu-ray]
The Wolf of Wall Street – Limited Edition Steelbook [4K UHD + Digital Copy]
Dangerous [DVD]
My Stepmother is an Alien (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
South of Heaven
