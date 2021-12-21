DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (December 21st 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for December 21st 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: No Time to Die, The Many Saints Of Newark and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



No Time to Die (2021) – Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital [4K UHD]



I still haven’t seen the last Bond movie so I got some catching up to do. Sounds like this wasn’t that great of a send off though.

The Many Saints Of Newark



A decent prequel to the Sopranos but would have benefitted being a series instead of a movie.

Zombie Cop [Blu-ray]



Seems like a winner

Also coming out today:

Fortress



The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection [Special Edition] [Blu-ray]



Blue Bayou – Blu-ray + Digital



Every Last One of Them

