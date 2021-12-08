DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (December 7th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for December 7th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Krampus: The Naughty Cut (Collector’s Edition), Cry Macho, Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season, One Night in Miami and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Krampus: The Naughty Cut (Collector’s Edition) [4K UHD]



Don’t think I’ll be showing this one to my kids anytime soon.

Cry Macho



Clint is 1000 years old, how is he still making movies?

The Karate Kid: 3-Movie Collection [4K UHD]



Sweep the leg….

Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season



These seasons are getting more complicated and insane. How much drugs did they have to take to come up with for these stories? Soem of them very funny might I add!

Street Fighter – Steelbook [Blu-ray]



I’m still waiting for the reboot.

One Night in Miami… (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Such a good movie and should have won some more awards than it did.

Werewolves Within



I was kind of curious about this one…

Also coming out today:

Dear Evan Hansen



Copshop – Blu-ray + DVD + Digital



Ron’s Gone Wrong



Creepshow: The Complete Second Season

