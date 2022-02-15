DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (February 15th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for February 15th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: The Eternals, Looper, Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy, The Howling – Collector’s Edition and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Eternals



Not the best but definitely not as bad as people make it out to be.

Looper [4K UHD]



Trippy, underrated movie

Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy



“it’s a pill, that gives worms, to ex-girlfriends”

Also coming out today:

The Howling – Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray [4K UHD]



Doctor Who: The Complete Thirteenth Series – Flux



The Three Musketeers



Nick of Time



Hey Arnold: The Movie

