DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (February 1st 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for February 1st 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Wayne’s World – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition, Almost Famous and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife



The Ghostbusters sequel we deserved the last time! I had a smile on my face the entire time, and even shed some tears as well.

Clifford the Big Red Dog



I feel bad for the person that has to clean up Clifford’s poop.

Wayne’s World – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray]



No Way! Way…

Almost Famous [4K UHD]



Love this movie, it’s been awhile since seeing it though.

Mad Max 4-Film Anthology 4K Ultra HD + Digital 4K UHD



Mad Max Fury Road must look the best in the 4k format.

Mainstream



This isn’t Spiderman.

Also coming out today:

Vienna Blood: Season 2



Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1



Slumber Party Massacre (2021)



Deadlock

