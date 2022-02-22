DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (February 22nd 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for February 22nd 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: The King’s Man, House of Gucci, The Green Mile, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The King’s Man



Read my review here.

House of Gucci



I like Ridley Scott movies but I don’t know about this one.

The Green Mile 4k



Tough one to watch

The 355



I don’t know the 411 on the 355

Slap Shot – Limited Edition Steelbook



A classic!

Also coming out today:

Alligator – Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray [4K UHD]



Alligator II: The Mutation [Blu-ray]



The North Water



Lies and Deceit: Five Films by Claude Chabrol (5-Disc Limited Edition) [Blu-ray]



Shattered

