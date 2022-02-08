DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (February 8th 2022)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Feb 8th, 2022
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for February 8th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Encanto, King Richard, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, 12 Angry Men (1997) and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
It’s been on Disney+ since the holidays and still been meaning to check this out.
A really good, inspiring sports biopic about the Williams sisters and their Dad.
Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
Another month, another Resident Evil movie.
The Jack Lemmon version is out on Blu-Ray as well but can’t find the listing on Amazon. This one had quite a cast too!
Spider-Man (2002) / Spider-Man 2 (2004) / Spider-Man 3 (2007) – Set [4K UHD]
The older Spidey movies on 4k. They could leave out the 3rd movie though.
Miller’s Crossing (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
One of my favorite Coen Brothers movies.
Such a good 80s comedy!
Bruce Willis has been in so many bad movies, they made a special category for him at the Razzies.
