DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (February 8th 2022)

Feb 8th, 2022

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for February 8th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Encanto, King Richard, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, 12 Angry Men (1997) and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Encanto
It’s been on Disney+ since the holidays and still been meaning to check this out.

King Richard
A really good, inspiring sports biopic about the Williams sisters and their Dad.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
Another month, another Resident Evil movie.

12 Angry Men (1997)
The Jack Lemmon version is out on Blu-Ray as well but can’t find the listing on Amazon. This one had quite a cast too!

Spider-Man (2002) / Spider-Man 2 (2004) / Spider-Man 3 (2007) – Set [4K UHD]
The older Spidey movies on 4k. They could leave out the 3rd movie though.

Miller’s Crossing (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
One of my favorite Coen Brothers movies.

Summer School [Blu-ray]
Such a good 80s comedy!

Apex
Bruce Willis has been in so many bad movies, they made a special category for him at the Razzies.

Also coming out today:

Last Man Standing: The Complete Season 9
DC’s Stargirl: The Complete Second Season
Legend Standard Theatrical Cut + Director’s Cut
Catwoman: Hunted (Digital/Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD) [4K UHD]
The Hating Game
Ghosts: Season 1
