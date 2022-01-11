DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 11th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 11th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Dune, Halloween Kills, Cobra Kai – Season 03, Billions: Season Five and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Dune (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) [4K UHD]



Felt like starting a movie half-way through. Beautiful shot though.

Halloween Kills – Extended Cut



The song from Ghost is in this, at least that song is good.

Cobra Kai – Season 03



One day I might start this show…

Billions: Season Five



This show is still on the air?

Also coming out today:

Spencer



Juice 4K UHD – Limited Editon Steelbook



The Temp



Heart of Champions



Ren & Stimpy: The Almost Complete Collection



Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James

