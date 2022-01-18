DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 18th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 18th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Last Night in Soho, The Addams Family 2, A Hard Day’s Night, Liar Liar, The Dry and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Last Night in Soho (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) [4K UHD]



This looks like an interesting movie, and it’s by Edgar Wright so I’ll definitely give this one a shot

The Addams Family 2



First one was somewhat amusing. This doesn’t look like that at all.

A Hard Day’s Night (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



I’ve only seen a few minutes of this, maybe I should watch it at some point in my life.

Liar Liar – 25th Anniversary Edition [Blu-ray]



Funny Jim Carrey movie but is there anything different from previous editions besides it’s been 25 years since this movie came out. I feel old.

The Dry



Eric Bana used to be in everything, and then nothing it seems. Good to see him in things again.

Little Rascals: Classicflix Restorations 4 [Blu-ray]



Love the Little Rascals despite it being overly…ya know.

Also coming out today:

Titane



Akira – Movie



Candyman III: Day of the Dead [Blu-ray]



Song of the Thin Man (blu-ray)



Animal Kingdom: Season 5



Riverdale: Season 5



The Last Son

