DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 25th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 25th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: The Piano, Mallrats (Standard Special Edition), Clockstoppers, Creature and more. Not much out today. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

The Piano (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



You know it’s a slow week when the Piano is the top movie out.

Mallrats (Standard Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



My favorite Kevin Smith movie

Clockstoppers [Blu-ray]



Featuring guy from Hackers…

Creature



I was wondering where Creature of War was lately.

Going Ape!



Oh wow, I remember this movie!

Also coming out today:

The Lover Mediabook 4K UHD/Blu ray Combo [Blu-ray]



Kamen Rider Zero-One: The Complete Series + Movie [Blu-ray]



All The Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium Of Folk Horror (15-Disc Special Edition Collector’s Set) [Blu-ray + CD]



Stage Fright (blu-ray)



American Rust



Blood For Dracula (3-Disc Special Edition) [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + CD]



Moffie

