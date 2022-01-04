DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 4th 2022)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 4th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Antlers, Zeros and Ones, Weathering With You, Together and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Is this the only major release this week???
Weathering With You: 4K UHD + Blu-ray
For fans of anime. I’m definitely not.
Based on the cover, I can tell this isn’t very good.
No idea what this is but at least the cast is good?