DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 4th 2022)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Jan 4th, 2022

Written By:

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 4th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Antlers, Zeros and Ones, Weathering With You, Together and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Antlers
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Is this the only major release this week???

Weathering With You: 4K UHD + Blu-ray
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

For fans of anime. I’m definitely not.

Zeros and Ones [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Based on the cover, I can tell this isn’t very good.

Together
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

No idea what this is but at least the cast is good?

Also coming out today:

The Djinn
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Rich and Strange [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

The Superdeep
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Ida Red
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Shake Hands with the Devil
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

The Perfect Pickup
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Hack JobHack Job (10 Year Anniversary) [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,