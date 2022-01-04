DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 4th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 4th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Antlers, Zeros and Ones, Weathering With You, Together and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Antlers



Is this the only major release this week???

Weathering With You: 4K UHD + Blu-ray



For fans of anime. I’m definitely not.

Zeros and Ones [Blu-ray]



Based on the cover, I can tell this isn’t very good.

Together



No idea what this is but at least the cast is good?

Also coming out today:

The Djinn



Rich and Strange [Blu-ray]



The Superdeep



Ida Red



Shake Hands with the Devil



The Perfect Pickup



Hack JobHack Job (10 Year Anniversary) [Blu-ray]

