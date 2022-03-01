DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (March 1st 2022)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for March 1st 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection, Belfast, The Batman: The Complete Series, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) [4K UHD]
Definitely one of the best Bonds, yet I haven’t seen the last 2 movies Craig has done.
Masterpiece: Around the World in 80 Days
If it’s such a masterpiece, why am I just hearing about this? hardy har har….
One of the Oscar nominated movies I want to check out soon.
The Batman: The Complete Series (Blu-ray + Digital)
Holy Blu-Ray, Batman!
American Gods: Seasons 1-3 Collection
Was this show any good?
Also coming out today:
Children of the Corn UHD [Blu-ray]
Manhunt: Season 2: The Night Stalker