DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (March 22nd 2022)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Mar 22nd, 2022
Skipped last week but here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for March 22nd 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: The Godfather Trilogy 4k, Dexter: New Blood, Nightmare Alley and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The Godfather Trilogy [4K UHD]
Watch the classic movies (well first two movies) in glorious 4k.
Dexter is a fan of jug-bands. Confirmed.
Is it somewhere in Newark?
Saturday Night Live: The Complete First Five Seasons Set
That’s a lot of Saturday nights
Also coming out today:
The Flight of the Phoenix The Criterion Collection
Vigilante (Remastered Special Edition) [Blu-ray]