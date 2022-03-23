DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (March 22nd 2022)

Skipped last week but here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for March 22nd 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: The Godfather Trilogy 4k, Dexter: New Blood, Nightmare Alley and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

The Godfather Trilogy [4K UHD]



Watch the classic movies (well first two movies) in glorious 4k.

Dexter: New Blood



Dexter is a fan of jug-bands. Confirmed.

Nightmare Alley



Is it somewhere in Newark?

Saturday Night Live: The Complete First Five Seasons Set



That’s a lot of Saturday nights

Also coming out today:

The Flight of the Phoenix The Criterion Collection



Come Drink With Me



The Core



Millennium Actress Steelbook



Dr. Death



Vigilante (Remastered Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Fatale

