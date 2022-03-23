DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (March 22nd 2022)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Skipped last week but here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for March 22nd 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: The Godfather Trilogy 4k, Dexter: New Blood, Nightmare Alley and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Godfather Trilogy [4K UHD]
Watch the classic movies (well first two movies) in glorious 4k.

Dexter: New Blood
Dexter is a fan of jug-bands. Confirmed.

Nightmare Alley
Is it somewhere in Newark?

Saturday Night Live: The Complete First Five Seasons Set
That’s a lot of Saturday nights

Also coming out today:

The Flight of the Phoenix The Criterion Collection
Come Drink With Me
The Core
Millennium Actress Steelbook
Dr. Death
Vigilante (Remastered Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
Fatale
