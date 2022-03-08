DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (March 8th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for March 8th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: The Matrix Resurrections, Yellowstone: Season Four, Redeeming Love, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond: Final Season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Matrix Resurrections (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) [4K UHD]



I enjoyed this but a bit too on the nose.

Yellowstone: Season Four [Blu-ray]



This season wasn’t as good as others.

Coming 2 America



Loved the first one but I haven’t seen the sequel yet. I guess I’m not ready for the disappointment.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Complete Series



Haven’t seen an episodes besides a clip of him making fun of ska.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond: Final Season



How many Walking Dead series does there need to be? Oh wait, there’s 2 more coming now.

American Siege



Another week, another Bruce Willis movie is out.

Also coming out today:

Redeeming Love (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital)



A Journal for Jordan



Supergirl: The Sixth & Final Season [Blu-ray]



Silent Night



Adventure Time: Distant Lands



The Legend of La Llorona



The Nowhere Inn

