DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (November 23th 2021)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Nov 23rd, 2021

Written By:

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Skipped last week but Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for November 23rd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Citizen Kane The Criterion Collection, Uncut Gems The Criterion Collection, The Addams Family 4k, Dracula: Dead and Loving It and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Citizen Kane The Criterion Collection 4K UHD
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Rodebud…or something

Uncut Gems The Criterion Collection
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Haven’t seen this but unless it’s a Happy Gilmore sequel, I’m not watching an Adam Sandler movie.

Dracula: Dead and Loving It [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Funniest part is when they put a stake through a vampire’s heart and it gets all over the place.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY – WITH MORE MAMUSHKA!
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Love this movie and love the sequel even more. Not sure why this was released now and not before Halloween.

Also coming out today:

Menace II Society The Criterion Collection 4K UHD
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Ten Commandments 65th Anniversary Steelbook 4K UHD
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

The Show [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

American Night
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Apache Junction
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,