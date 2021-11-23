DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (November 23th 2021)

Skipped last week but Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for November 23rd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Citizen Kane The Criterion Collection, Uncut Gems The Criterion Collection, The Addams Family 4k, Dracula: Dead and Loving It and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Citizen Kane The Criterion Collection 4K UHD



Rodebud…or something

Uncut Gems The Criterion Collection



Haven’t seen this but unless it’s a Happy Gilmore sequel, I’m not watching an Adam Sandler movie.

Dracula: Dead and Loving It [Blu-ray]



Funniest part is when they put a stake through a vampire’s heart and it gets all over the place.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY – WITH MORE MAMUSHKA!



Love this movie and love the sequel even more. Not sure why this was released now and not before Halloween.

Also coming out today:

Menace II Society The Criterion Collection 4K UHD



Ten Commandments 65th Anniversary Steelbook 4K UHD



The Show [Blu-ray]



American Night



Apache Junction

