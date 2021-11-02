DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (November 2nd 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for November 2nd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: PAW Patrol: The Movie, The Crown: Season 4, Pig, MacGyver: The Complete Collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



PAW Patrol: The Movie



I think the movie is just the theme song played over and over for 90 mins.

The Crown: Season 4



I watched 2 seasons and a little bit of the 3rd. The show has some good episodes, otherwise it’s been a giant bore.

Pig



If you offer Nic Cage a free burger, he will star in your movie.

Yellowstone: Season Three – Special Edition [Dutton Ranch Decal]



Get caught up before Season 4!

MacGyver: The Complete Collection



They go from releasing 1 season on Blu-Ray to releasing a complete collection? Ok send me!

Also coming out today:

The Guns of Navarone 4K UHD



Mom – Season 8 final Season



Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Complete Series



Nine Days



Loud House: Cooked – Season 3, Volume 2, The



Punky Brewster: The Complete Series [DVD]



The Fugitive: The Complete Series

