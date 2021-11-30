DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (November 30th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for November 30th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Malignant, Trolls: Holiday in Harmony, Downton Abbey: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Malignant (Blu-ray + Digital)



If the title of the movie is attacking someone on the cover, most likely I won’t be seeing this movie.

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony



Glad my kids aren’t into this

Downton Abbey: The Complete Series



Something to nap to

Eden: Untamed Planet



awwwwwww

Also coming out today:

Death in Paradise: Season Ten



I Dream of Jeannie – The Complete Series



Saint Maud



My Life Is Murder: Series 2



Wild Indian



The Man In The Moon



The Last Matinee

