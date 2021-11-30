DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (November 30th 2021)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Nov 30th, 2021

Written By:

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for November 30th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Malignant, Trolls: Holiday in Harmony, Downton Abbey: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Malignant (Blu-ray + Digital)
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

If the title of the movie is attacking someone on the cover, most likely I won’t be seeing this movie.

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Glad my kids aren’t into this

Downton Abbey: The Complete Series
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Something to nap to

Eden: Untamed Planet
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

awwwwwww

Also coming out today:

Death in Paradise: Season Ten
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

I Dream of Jeannie – The Complete Series
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Saint Maud
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

My Life Is Murder: Series 2
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Wild Indian
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

The Man In The Moon
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

The Last Matinee
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,