DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (November 9th 2021)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Nov 9th, 2021

Written By:

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for November 9th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Respect, The Outsiders: The Complete Novel, Reminiscence, Saved By The Bell: Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Respect
I guess it was inevitable that Jennifer Hudson would play Aretha

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel 4K UHD
Never seen this movie. I guess it’s on 4k now.

Reminiscence
Had a chance to watch this on HBO Max and never got around to it. It got some mixed reviews, is it worth it?

Ancient Aliens: Season 14
aliens, it’s always aliens…

Saved By The Bell: Season One
I’m soooo excited…I’m soooo excited…

Also coming out today:

Old Henry [DVD]
The Last of Sheila
L.A. Story
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: 6th Season (DVD)
Four Good Days
Snowpiercer: S2
Batman: Year One (4KUHD+BD+Dig)
Muhammad Ali: A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon
Emily in Paris: Season One
