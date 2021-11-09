DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (November 9th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for November 9th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Respect, The Outsiders: The Complete Novel, Reminiscence, Saved By The Bell: Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Respect



I guess it was inevitable that Jennifer Hudson would play Aretha

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel 4K UHD



Never seen this movie. I guess it’s on 4k now.

Reminiscence



Had a chance to watch this on HBO Max and never got around to it. It got some mixed reviews, is it worth it?

Ancient Aliens: Season 14



aliens, it’s always aliens…

Saved By The Bell: Season One



I’m soooo excited…I’m soooo excited…

Also coming out today:

Old Henry [DVD]



The Last of Sheila



L.A. Story



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: 6th Season (DVD)



Four Good Days



Snowpiercer: S2



Batman: Year One (4KUHD+BD+Dig)



Muhammad Ali: A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon



Emily in Paris: Season One

