DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (November 9th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Nov 9th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for November 9th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Respect, The Outsiders: The Complete Novel, Reminiscence, Saved By The Bell: Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
I guess it was inevitable that Jennifer Hudson would play Aretha
The Outsiders: The Complete Novel 4K UHD
Never seen this movie. I guess it’s on 4k now.
Had a chance to watch this on HBO Max and never got around to it. It got some mixed reviews, is it worth it?
aliens, it’s always aliens…
I’m soooo excited…I’m soooo excited…
Also coming out today:
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: 6th Season (DVD)
Batman: Year One (4KUHD+BD+Dig)
Muhammad Ali: A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon