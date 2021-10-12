DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 12th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 12th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: The Green Knight, Legend, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Inglourious Basterds, Misery and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Green Knight



This one looked weird and different. Going to review this one this week.

Legend



I still don’t think I’ve seen this one.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain



Did want to watch this until the reports came out that they fabricated his dialogue for a few lines. Just a bit unethical.

Inglourious Basterds – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital



Another film I have to review this week. Only saw this once so we’ll see if my opinions changes.

Misery



I’m you’re number one fan!

Deadly Friend – Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray]



Looks like Rex from Star Tours

The Road



Depressing as hell

Also coming out today:

Kolchak: The Night Stalker: The Complete Series



The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season (Blu-ray/Dig)



Carlito’s Way (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



Black Lightning Season 4



Vera Cruz



The Colony



Wild Bill Year 1

