DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 12th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Oct 12th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 12th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: The Green Knight, Legend, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Inglourious Basterds, Misery and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
This one looked weird and different. Going to review this one this week.
I still don’t think I’ve seen this one.
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Did want to watch this until the reports came out that they fabricated his dialogue for a few lines. Just a bit unethical.
Inglourious Basterds – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital
Another film I have to review this week. Only saw this once so we’ll see if my opinions changes.
I’m you’re number one fan!
Deadly Friend – Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray]
Looks like Rex from Star Tours
Depressing as hell
Also coming out today:
Kolchak: The Night Stalker: The Complete Series
The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season (Blu-ray/Dig)
Carlito’s Way (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)