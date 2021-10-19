DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 19th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 19th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Injustice, Scream, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Old and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Injustice (Blu-ray + Digital)
Another DC animated movie, which must be getting released weekly at this point.

Scream 4K UHD
AHHHHHHH! Oh, I thought they wanted me to scream.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Turd time a charm with G.I. Joe movies?

Old
It’s a M. Night movie, so is the twist is that they really are…young?

Demons + Demons 2 4K Ultra HD
I wouldn’t pay 6 cents for this, much less 60 bucks.

Also coming out today:

Silence of the Lambs 30th Anniversary
The Incredible Shrinking Man The Criterion Collection
The Protégé
Dune Steelbook 4K Ultra HD
Superman&Lois: Complete First Season
Joe Bell
Smallville: Complete Series – 20th Anniversary Edition
Needle in a TimeStack
No Man of God
