DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 19th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Oct 19th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 19th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Injustice, Scream, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Old and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Another DC animated movie, which must be getting released weekly at this point.
AHHHHHHH! Oh, I thought they wanted me to scream.
Turd time a charm with G.I. Joe movies?
It’s a M. Night movie, so is the twist is that they really are…young?
I wouldn’t pay 6 cents for this, much less 60 bucks.
Also coming out today:
Silence of the Lambs 30th Anniversary
The Incredible Shrinking Man The Criterion Collection
Superman&Lois: Complete First Season
Smallville: Complete Series – 20th Anniversary Edition