DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 19th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 19th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Injustice, Scream, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Old and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Injustice (Blu-ray + Digital)



Another DC animated movie, which must be getting released weekly at this point.

Scream 4K UHD



AHHHHHHH! Oh, I thought they wanted me to scream.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins



Turd time a charm with G.I. Joe movies?

Old



It’s a M. Night movie, so is the twist is that they really are…young?

Demons + Demons 2 4K Ultra HD



I wouldn’t pay 6 cents for this, much less 60 bucks.

Also coming out today:

Silence of the Lambs 30th Anniversary



The Incredible Shrinking Man The Criterion Collection



The Protégé



Dune Steelbook 4K Ultra HD



Superman&Lois: Complete First Season



Joe Bell



Smallville: Complete Series – 20th Anniversary Edition



Needle in a TimeStack



No Man of God

