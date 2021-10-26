DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 26th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 26th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: The Suicide Squad, Underworld box set, Superman: The Complete Animated Series, Stillwater, Don’t Breathe 2 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Suicide Squad (Digital/DVD/BD)



The Suicide Squad we should have gotten the first time!

Underworld 2003 Underworld Awakening / Underworld Evolution / Underworld: Blood Wars / Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – Set



Never seen any of these.

Superman: The Complete Animated Series (Blu-ray+Digital)



Never seen this either. Is it like Batman Animated Series dark?

Stillwater



Decent Matt Damon movie, and I’ll have a review of it soon.

Steel Dawn



This sequel to Red Dawn looks weird

Nothing But Trouble



The best thing in this movie is Digital Underground’s music video for it

Walker: Season One



There can only be one Walker Texas Ranger!

Also coming out today:

