DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 26th 2021)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Oct 26th, 2021

Written By:

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 26th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: The Suicide Squad, Underworld box set, Superman: The Complete Animated Series, Stillwater, Don’t Breathe 2 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

The Suicide Squad (Digital/DVD/BD)
The Suicide Squad we should have gotten the first time!

Underworld 2003 Underworld Awakening / Underworld Evolution / Underworld: Blood Wars / Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – Set
Never seen any of these.

Superman: The Complete Animated Series (Blu-ray+Digital)
Never seen this either. Is it like Batman Animated Series dark?

Stillwater
Decent Matt Damon movie, and I’ll have a review of it soon.

Steel Dawn
This sequel to Red Dawn looks weird

Nothing But Trouble
The best thing in this movie is Digital Underground’s music video for it

Walker: Season One
There can only be one Walker Texas Ranger!

Also coming out today:

The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series
Don’t Breathe 2
Deep Red UHD
Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius: The Complete Series [DVD]
On the Rocks
Warning
