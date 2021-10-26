DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 26th 2021)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 26th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: The Suicide Squad, Underworld box set, Superman: The Complete Animated Series, Stillwater, Don’t Breathe 2 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The Suicide Squad (Digital/DVD/BD)
The Suicide Squad we should have gotten the first time!
Underworld 2003 Underworld Awakening / Underworld Evolution / Underworld: Blood Wars / Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – Set
Never seen any of these.
Superman: The Complete Animated Series (Blu-ray+Digital)
Never seen this either. Is it like Batman Animated Series dark?
Decent Matt Damon movie, and I’ll have a review of it soon.
This sequel to Red Dawn looks weird
The best thing in this movie is Digital Underground’s music video for it
There can only be one Walker Texas Ranger!
Also coming out today:
The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series
Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius: The Complete Series [DVD]