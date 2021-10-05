DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 5th 2021)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Oct 5th, 2021

Written By:

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 5th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Space Jam: A New Legacy, Halloween movies, Tex Avery Screwball: Vol 3, Elvira Haunted Hills, The Stand 2020, Night of the Animated Dead and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases from purchasing from these links.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (DVD + Digital)
I’m not a fan of Space Jam but something tells me this sequel didn’t go over well.

HALLOWEEN (1978) CE (UHD)
The classic Horror character that has returned in multiple, numerous, way too much occasions.

Tex Avery Screwball: Vol 3
I love Tex Avery cartoons. I enjoyed Vol. 2 but of course, some things are a bit outdated. I’m still hoping to get this and watch Vol. 3 though.

ELVIRA HAUNTED HILLS:CE (BD)
The Halloween Queen of Camp!

The Stand 2020 Limited Series
I guess this streamed on Paramount+?

Night Shift 1982
Before Batman, Michael Keaton was in this!

The Hunt For Red October 4K UHD
Not my favorite Jack Ryan movie

Fried Barry
Let’s take pull quotes and just put them all over the cover! Cover art is so ugly these days

Night of the Animated Dead
Read our review here.

Castle Rock: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
Guess this didn’t do well?

Zillafoot
Holy rip off!

Also coming out today:

HALLOWEEN II
HALLOWEEN3:CE
HALLOWEEN5:CE
HALLOWEEN4:CE (UHD)
Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection
What Lies Beneath
Phantasm I & II
Nevers, The: S1 P1
SIX MIN TO MIDNIGHT
