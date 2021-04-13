DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 13th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By B. ReadJunk on Apr 13th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 13th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Willy’s Wonderland, Spaceballs 4K, The Wild Life, The Producers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Nic Cage fighting possessed amusement park robots? I’m down.
One of my favorite Mel Brooks movies, well behind Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles though.
Never saw this movie…
I need to see this again, only saw it once believe it or not.
I used to watch this movie a lot on cable.
Josie and the Pussycats in Outer Space: The Complete Series [Blu-Ray]
When you run out of ideas, you send the cartoon to space.
Also coming out today:
Leap of Faith – William Friedkin on the Exorcist [Blu-ray]