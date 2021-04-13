DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 13th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 13th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Willy’s Wonderland, Spaceballs 4K, The Wild Life, The Producers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Willy’s Wonderland [Blu-ray]



Nic Cage fighting possessed amusement park robots? I’m down.

Spaceballs [4KUHD] [Blu-ray]



One of my favorite Mel Brooks movies, well behind Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles though.

Ancient Aliens: Season 13



The Wild Life [Blu-ray]



Never saw this movie…

The Producers [Blu-ray]



I need to see this again, only saw it once believe it or not.

North Shore [Blu-ray]



I used to watch this movie a lot on cable.

Josie and the Pussycats in Outer Space: The Complete Series [Blu-Ray]



When you run out of ideas, you send the cartoon to space.

Also coming out today:

Doctor X [Blu-Ray]



Leap of Faith – William Friedkin on the Exorcist [Blu-ray]



Fukushima 50 [Blu-ray]



Dynasty 3-D [Blu-ray]



The Children [Blu-ray]

