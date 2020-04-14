DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 14th 2020)

It’s Tuesday again – I think? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 14th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Just Mercy, Police Squad: The Complete Series, Sixteen Candles, Criminal Minds: The Final Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Just Mercy (DVD + Digital)



Read my review here.

Police Squad: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]



Such a goofy show. Need to re-watch it again.

Sixteen Candles [Blu-ray]



Oh sexy girlfriend!

Tin Cup



I don’t think I’ve seen this all the way through before.

Also coming out today:

Criminal Minds: The Final Season



Destry Rides Again (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



V: The Final Battle



The Golem: How He Came Into the World [Blu-ray]



The Righteous Gemstones: Season 1 (DVD)



Balthazar Series 1



Bugs Bunny: Golden Carrot Collection

