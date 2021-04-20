DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 20th 2021)

Happy 20/4. Is that how it works? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 20th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Memories of Murder, Crisis, Body Brokers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Memories of Murder (Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
I have to check out the rest of Bong Joon Ho’s films.

Crisis
Know what a Crisis is? Trying to promote this movie with Armie Hammer attached to it.

Annie Get Your Gun [Blu-Ray]
Aerosmith covered this theme song?

Chariots of Fire [Blu-Ray]
Cue the music…

Interviewing Monsters And Bigfoot
It’s got Tom Green in it, so it must be good?

Also coming out today:

The Mortuary Collection
Body Brokers
Mutiny On the Bounty [Blu-Ray]
Til Death – Complete Series
Dave Chappelle’s Block Party [Blu-ray]
Death Ranch
