DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 20th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By B. ReadJunk on Apr 20th, 2021
Happy 20/4. Is that how it works? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 20th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Memories of Murder, Crisis, Body Brokers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Memories of Murder (Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
I have to check out the rest of Bong Joon Ho’s films.
Know what a Crisis is? Trying to promote this movie with Armie Hammer attached to it.
Aerosmith covered this theme song?
Cue the music…
Interviewing Monsters And Bigfoot
It’s got Tom Green in it, so it must be good?
Also coming out today:
Mutiny On the Bounty [Blu-Ray]
Dave Chappelle’s Block Party [Blu-ray]