DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 20th 2021)

Happy 20/4. Is that how it works? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 20th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Memories of Murder, Crisis, Body Brokers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Memories of Murder (Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



I have to check out the rest of Bong Joon Ho’s films.

Crisis



Know what a Crisis is? Trying to promote this movie with Armie Hammer attached to it.

Annie Get Your Gun [Blu-Ray]



Aerosmith covered this theme song?

Chariots of Fire [Blu-Ray]



Cue the music…

Interviewing Monsters And Bigfoot



It’s got Tom Green in it, so it must be good?

Also coming out today:

The Mortuary Collection



Body Brokers



Mutiny On the Bounty [Blu-Ray]



Til Death – Complete Series



Dave Chappelle’s Block Party [Blu-ray]



Death Ranch

