DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 21st 2020)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Apr 21st, 2020

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Another Tuesday, still stuck inside. Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 21st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Bad Boys For Life, The Gentlemen, The Last Full Measure, Like a Boss, Ip Man 4: The Finale and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Bad Boys For Life
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Shit just got real…again.

The Gentlemen
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I like early Guy Ritchie movies so I hope this one is a return of form for him.

The Last Full Measure
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

decent cast, never heard of this movie though.

30 Rock – The Complete Series
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Funny series that knew when to punch out

Also coming out today:

Ip Man 4: The Finale
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Like a Boss
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

China Beach The Complete Collection
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Looking For Alaska
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,