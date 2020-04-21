DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 21st 2020)
By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 21st, 2020
Another Tuesday, still stuck inside. Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 21st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Bad Boys For Life, The Gentlemen, The Last Full Measure, Like a Boss, Ip Man 4: The Finale and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Shit just got real…again.
I like early Guy Ritchie movies so I hope this one is a return of form for him.
decent cast, never heard of this movie though.
Funny series that knew when to punch out
Also coming out today:
China Beach The Complete Collection