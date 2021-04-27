DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 27th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By B. ReadJunk on Apr 27th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 27th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Nomadland, Donnie Darko 4k, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 4k, Quick Change, Vanquish and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Best Picture/Director/Actress winner at the Oscars this year. I guess I should watch this.
Donnie Darko [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray]
53 bucks is kind of expensive for this movie don’t you think?
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly [4KUHD] [Blu-ray]
Western classic!
A funny and frustrating movie but that’s what makes it funny
I feel like Morgan Freeman is in the direct to video stage of his career.
Also coming out today:
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark [Steelbook] [Blu-ray]