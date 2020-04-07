DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 6th 2020)

Week 4 of Quarantine. Are movies on DVD still a thing? Anyway…Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 6th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Little Women, Dolittle, Cats, Escape from Pretoria and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Little Women



There has been so many adaptations of this and I haven’t seen them all. I guess I’ll be seeing this version since my wife wanted to see it again and I’ll be stuck having to review it again haha.

Dolittle



Please find a way to come back to the MCU.

Cats (2019)



The movie that will probably sell a lot of Blu-Rays just because everyone is going to hate-watch.

Escape from Pretoria



Harry Potter and The Escape from Pretoria

Also coming out today:

Midsomer Murders Series 21



Madam Secretary: The Final Season



The Cold Blue



The Night Clerk



Swift



Breach

