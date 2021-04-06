DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 6th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 6th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Thundarr the Barbarian: The Complete Series, Shadow in the Cloud, Tremors and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar [Blu-ray]



Is this a spin-off of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion?

Thundarr the Barbarian: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]



This is now available on Blu-Ray. The series came out in 2010 on DVD for the first time. Such a fun 80s show.

Shadow in the Cloud [Blu-ray]



I mean, there’s planes crashing in the background. You’d think you would want to see that.

Tremors (Standard Special Edition) [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray]



I’ll re-watch this movie at some point, I promise.

Also coming out today:

Son of the South



Earwig and the Witch – Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray + DVD]



The Reckoning [Blu-ray]



Sleepless [Blu-ray]



Death Has Blue Eyes [Blu-ray]



Solid Metal Nightmares: The Films Of Shinya Tsukamoto (Standard Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Gigantosaurus – Season 1 Volume 2



The Enormity of Life

