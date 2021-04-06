DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (April 6th 2021)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for April 6th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Thundarr the Barbarian: The Complete Series, Shadow in the Cloud, Tremors and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar [Blu-ray]
Is this a spin-off of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion?
Thundarr the Barbarian: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
This is now available on Blu-Ray. The series came out in 2010 on DVD for the first time. Such a fun 80s show.
I mean, there’s planes crashing in the background. You’d think you would want to see that.
Tremors (Standard Special Edition) [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray]
I’ll re-watch this movie at some point, I promise.
Also coming out today:
Earwig and the Witch – Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray + DVD]
Solid Metal Nightmares: The Films Of Shinya Tsukamoto (Standard Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
Gigantosaurus – Season 1 Volume 2