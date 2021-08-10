DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 10th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Aug 10th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 10th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Queen Bees, One Crazy Summer, The Misfits and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Nothing like a comedy about old people screwing to make you vomit in your mouth a little.
A fun summer movie that I used to watch a lot as a kid. I always liked the movie until all the boat racing stuff though.
I got something to say, I’m a straight-to-video actor today!
American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis Sally
Remember when Al Pacino used to act in good movies?
Also coming out today:
Paramount Presents: A Place in the Sun [Blu-ray]
Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection [Blu-ray]/strong>
Occupation: Rainfall [Blu-ray]