DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 10th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 10th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Queen Bees, One Crazy Summer, The Misfits and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Queen Bees



Nothing like a comedy about old people screwing to make you vomit in your mouth a little.

One Crazy Summer [Blu-ray]



A fun summer movie that I used to watch a lot as a kid. I always liked the movie until all the boat racing stuff though.

The Misfits



I got something to say, I’m a straight-to-video actor today!

American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis Sally



Remember when Al Pacino used to act in good movies?

Also coming out today:

Finding You



Paramount Presents: A Place in the Sun [Blu-ray]



Nashville [Blu-ray]



Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection [Blu-ray]/strong>



Havoc [Blu-ray]



Occupation: Rainfall [Blu-ray]



Lilies of the Field [Blu-ray]

