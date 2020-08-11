DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 11th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Aug 11th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 11th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: NCIS: New Orleans: The Sixth Season, The Blacklist – Season 07, Final Space: The Complete First and Second Seasons, Cry Freedom and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
NCIS: New Orleans: The Sixth Season
I’ve lost track of all these shows.
Is it me or does James Spader look like he would be a jerk in real life?
Final Space: The Complete First and Second Seasons (BD)(MOD) [Blu-ray]
Was this show any good?
The Quest (Special Edition) aka Frog Dreaming [Blu-ray]
I have no idea what this is
Mork & Mindy: The Complete Series
Nanu nanu
Good movie
Also coming out today:
Eureka – The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
Diva (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]