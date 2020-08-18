DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 18th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Aug 18th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 18th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Flash Gordon, Batwoman: The First Season, Gamera: The Complete Collection, Military Wives and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Batwoman: The First Season (BD w/Dig) [Blu-ray]
I guess enjoy this one season of Ruby Rose as Batwoman
Gamera: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray]
I’m sure my son will want to watch this at some point.
Flash Gordon (2-Disc Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD / UHD] [Blu-ray]
Flash! Ahhhhhhh.
Another military movie, but Orlando Bloom is in it.
Sharon Horgan is funny, need to see if this is any good.