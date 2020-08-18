DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 18th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 18th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Flash Gordon, Batwoman: The First Season, Gamera: The Complete Collection, Military Wives and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Batwoman: The First Season (BD w/Dig) [Blu-ray]



I guess enjoy this one season of Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Gamera: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray]



I’m sure my son will want to watch this at some point.

Flash Gordon (2-Disc Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD / UHD] [Blu-ray]



Flash! Ahhhhhhh.

The Outpost [Blu-ray]



Another military movie, but Orlando Bloom is in it.

Military Wives



Sharon Horgan is funny, need to see if this is any good.

Also coming out today:

Blue Bloods: The Tenth Season



S.W.A.T. (2017) – Season 3



Cursed Films [Blu-ray]



Emperor



Pitch Black [Blu-ray]



Sometimes Always Never



Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

