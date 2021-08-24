DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 24th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Aug 24th, 2021
I skipped last week since I was on vacation but here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 24th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Peter Rabbit 2 and that’s pretty much it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (BD + Digital) [Blu-ray]
What I say about the Halloween movies, how many more are they going to make of these?
Did they really need to make another one? Better yet, did they really need to make a first one?
Also coming out today:
NCIS: Los Angeles: The Twelfth Season
Two Evil Eyes [4K Ultra HD + Special Features Blu-ray]
The Cat O’ Nine Tails (Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray]
The Oh, God! Collection [Blu-ray]