DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 24th 2021)

I skipped last week since I was on vacation but here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 24th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Peter Rabbit 2 and that’s pretty much it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (BD + Digital) [Blu-ray]



What I say about the Halloween movies, how many more are they going to make of these?

Peter Rabbit 2



Did they really need to make another one? Better yet, did they really need to make a first one?

Also coming out today:

NCIS: Los Angeles: The Twelfth Season



Chicago Fire: Season Nine



Chicago Med: Season Six



Prince of the City (blu-ray)



Two Evil Eyes [4K Ultra HD + Special Features Blu-ray]



The Cat O’ Nine Tails (Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray]



The Oh, God! Collection [Blu-ray]



Habit [Blu-ray]

