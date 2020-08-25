DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 25th 2020)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 25th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: The King of Staten Island, The Trip to Greece, Tales from the Darkside: The Movie, The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The King of Staten Island [Blu-ray]
I’m 50/50 with Pete Davidson when it comes to his bits on SNL. His Weekend Update pieces are usually funny but hate certain characters he does otherwise. I’m kind of curious to see how this will be.

The Trip to Greece
Not my favorite in the series. Takes a depressing turn at the end.

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie [Blu-ray]
Hard pass

The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season (DVD)
I prefer the Flash on Superfriends

Hollywoodland [Blu-ray]
This movie wasn’t that great

Also coming out today:

Endeavour: The Complete Seventh Season (Masterpiece)
Chicago Fire: Season Eight
SEAL Team: Season Three
Chicago Med: Season Five
Universal Horror Collection: Volume 6 [Blu-ray]
Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
Taz-Mania: The Complete Third Season
