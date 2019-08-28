DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 27th 2019)

I’m on vacation at Rehoboth Beach this week but here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray & 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 27th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Godzilla: King of the Monster, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Rocketman, The Flash: S5, The Rookie: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Godzilla: King of the Monster (BD)
Never been a fan of Godzilla movies but I guess Creature of War is

The Secret Life of Pets 2
I enjoyed the first movie but um, I guess the main star of that one wasn’t invited back haha.

Rocketman
I’ll have a review of the movie soon. I enjoyed it but could have done without the musical sequences of the movie. Wouldn’t have hurt to have the actual Elton John songs playing in the movie too.

Apocalypse Now Final Cut
I can’t for the “final final cut no backsie edition.”

The Flash: S5 (Blu-Ray)
Creature’s review is here.

The Rookie: The Complete First Season
I love Nathan Fillion but I feel like if I get attached to another show of his, I might be disappointed again. Not like Castle was cut short or anything, but you never know with network TV these days

The Banana Splits Movie (DVD)
Nightmare inducing…

Also coming out today:

Chicago Fire: Season Seven
Stand by Me
V: The Original Miniseries
Into The Badlands season 3
