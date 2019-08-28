DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 27th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 27th, 2019
I’m on vacation at Rehoboth Beach this week but here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray & 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 27th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Godzilla: King of the Monster, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Rocketman, The Flash: S5, The Rookie: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Godzilla: King of the Monster (BD)
Never been a fan of Godzilla movies but I guess Creature of War is
I enjoyed the first movie but um, I guess the main star of that one wasn’t invited back haha.
I’ll have a review of the movie soon. I enjoyed it but could have done without the musical sequences of the movie. Wouldn’t have hurt to have the actual Elton John songs playing in the movie too.
I can’t for the “final final cut no backsie edition.”
Creature’s review is here.
The Rookie: The Complete First Season
I love Nathan Fillion but I feel like if I get attached to another show of his, I might be disappointed again. Not like Castle was cut short or anything, but you never know with network TV these days
Nightmare inducing…