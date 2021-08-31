DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 31st 2021)

IHere’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 31st 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Dune, In the Heights, Spirit Untamed: The Movie, 12 Mighty Orphans, Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Dune (2-Disc Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray]
Looks like I’ll be seeing the new one before this one.

In the Heights
I’m sure I’ll be made to watch this at some point.

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6
If I’ve been starring in zombie shows for over a decade, I’d have red eyes too.

Also coming out today:

Spirit Untamed: The Movie
12 Mighty Orphans
NCIS: New Orleans: The Final Season
Coraline -LAIKA Studios Edition [Blu-ray + DVD]
The Good Doctor (2017) – Season 4
The Last Man on Earth (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
Beasts of No Nation (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Edge of the World
