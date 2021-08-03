DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 3rd 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 3rd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Luca, The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary edition, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Here Today and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Luca 4k



Cute Pixar movie that I’ll definitely watch again.

The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook [4K UHD] [Blu-ray]



I still remember seeing this in the movie theater when it came out. Shocked me at all the deaths in it.

Those Who Wish Me Dead



Love me Taylor Sheridan movies so I’ll probably watch this at some point.

Here Today



Seems like a movie old people will enjoy.

The Daimajin Trilogy (3-Disc Limited Edition) [Blu-ray]



Kang the Conquerer?

Also coming out today:

The Little Rascals: The ClassicFlix Restorations, Volume 2 [Blu-ray]



Union Pacific [Blu-ray]



Coogan’s Bluff (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Under the Stadium Lights



Emily at the Edge of Chaos



Couples Therapy: Season 2

