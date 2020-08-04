DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 4th 2020)

Nothing really out this week. A few notable titles out but you’re going to be finding less and less things coming out because of the pandemic. Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 4th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Two, His Dark Materials: 1st Season, Dispatches From Elsewhere Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Two



Another good season of Jack Ryan. Looking forward to the third season, whenever that is coming out.

His Dark Materials: 1st Season (Blu-ray + Digital)



I recorded one episode on my DVR and then never watched this. Oh well, maybe I’ll get around to it at some point.

Dispatches From Elsewhere, Season 1



Was this show any good?

Also coming out today:

NCIS: Los Angeles: The Eleventh Season



Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete Season Three (Blu-ray)



The Good Doctor – Season 3



Swallow [Blu-ray]



The Flintstones: Movies and Specials (DVD)



Paddington Bear: The Complete Series

