DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (December 10th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 10th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Once upon a Time in Hollywood, It: Chapter Two, Hustlers, The Orville: Season 2, Family Guy Season 17 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Once upon a Time in Hollywood



The latest Quentin movie. I need to watch this one, although I still haven’t seen Hateful Eight.

It: Chapter Two (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital)



I watched this yesterday. Not as good as the first movie but I still liked it a lot. It was just about half hour or so too long.

The Orville: Season 2



At some point I’ll watch this show.

Hustlers



An interesting story with some strong performances from J-Lo and Constance Wu

Family Guy Season 17



Family Guy may not be as good as it once was, but the show has a certain re-watchable factor that not too many others shows have.

Also coming out today:

Until the End of the World The Criterion Collection



The Fly Collection



UltraSeven – Complete Series – SteelBook Edition