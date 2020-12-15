DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (December 15th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Dec 15th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for December 15th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Tenet, Tex Avery Screwball Classics Volume 2, The Expanse: Season Four, Tremors, Avenue 5: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Tenet (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Nolan’s latest looks great visually but it’s kind of confusing.
Tex Avery Screwball Classics Volume 2 [Blu-ray]
Read my review here.
The Expanse: Season Four [Blu-ray]
I’ve been seeing a lot of people talking about this show lately. Maybe I’d give it a look at some point.
Tremors (2-Disc Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray]
I own the digital version but I have yet to see this movie. I remember seeing parts of it but maybe I will over Xmas break?
LEGO Jurassic World: Double Trouble
My son loves these Lego Jurassic World episodes and movies.
Avenue 5: The Complete First Season
I made it to about 2 episodes and I lost interest. Does it get better?
Battle of the Bulge: Winter War
You know a movie is going to be good when you have both Billy Zane and Tom Berenger in it.
Also coming out today:
Spirited Away – Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray + DVD]
Curse of Frankenstein, The [Blu-ray]
Ip Man The Complete Collection [4K UHD + Blu-ray]