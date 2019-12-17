DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (December 17th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 10th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Downton Abbey, Abominable, Rambo: Last Blood, Ad Astra and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Downton Abbey (Movie, 2019)



For people who like the show obviously. I never got into it.

Abominable



I don’t even think I heard of this movie.

Rambo: Last Blood



Believe it or not, I barely remember the first Rambo. Can’t believe Sly is still making these.

Ad Astra



I haven’t heard much about this movie either. I’m really out of the loop here.

Also coming out today:

Fuller House: S4



Silver Bullet



Hogan’s Heroes: The Complete Series



Killjoys: Season Five



The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection: Volume 6

