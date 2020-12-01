DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (December 1st 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Dec 1st, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for December 1st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: LOTR 4k, The Hobbit 4k, Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection, Blade 4k, Popeye, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Lord of the Rings, The: Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical)(4K Ultra HD + Digital) [Blu-ray]
We needs this, Precious
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical)(4K Ultra HD + Digital) [Blu-ray]
I’d like this but not in a hurry for 4k more than LOTR though.
Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection (BD) [Blu-ray]
Great collection of Bugs Bunny cartoons on Blu-Ray, includes a Bugs Funko toy too if that’s your thing
Blade (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Still have not seen Blade
I was always scared of the Octopus scene as a kid
Coming to America (4K UHD + Digital)
What does dumb fuck mean?
Beverly Hills Cop (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
I swear this was just re-released on 4k?
Paramount Presents: The Golden Child (Blu-ray + Digital)
It’s Eddie Murphy Day at Paramount
Paramount Presents: Trading Places (Blu-ray + Digital)
Christmas movie?
All 4 movies on one DVD. No Blu-Ray or digital though?
Also coming out today:
Crash (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series [Blu-ray]
Perry Mason: The Complete First Season
Blindspot: The Complete Fifth Season