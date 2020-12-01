DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (December 1st 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for December 1st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: LOTR 4k, The Hobbit 4k, Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection, Blade 4k, Popeye, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Lord of the Rings, The: Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical)(4K Ultra HD + Digital) [Blu-ray]



We needs this, Precious

The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical)(4K Ultra HD + Digital) [Blu-ray]



I’d like this but not in a hurry for 4k more than LOTR though.

Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection (BD) [Blu-ray]



Great collection of Bugs Bunny cartoons on Blu-Ray, includes a Bugs Funko toy too if that’s your thing

Blade (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



Still have not seen Blade

Popeye (Blu-ray + Digital)



I was always scared of the Octopus scene as a kid

Coming to America (4K UHD + Digital)



What does dumb fuck mean?

Beverly Hills Cop (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)



I swear this was just re-released on 4k?

Paramount Presents: The Golden Child (Blu-ray + Digital)



It’s Eddie Murphy Day at Paramount

Paramount Presents: Trading Places (Blu-ray + Digital)



Christmas movie?

The Trip: Four Course Meal



All 4 movies on one DVD. No Blu-Ray or digital though?

Also coming out today:

Crash (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series [Blu-ray]



Perry Mason: The Complete First Season



Blindspot: The Complete Fifth Season



The Rental [Blu-ray]



D.C. Cab [Blu-ray]



The Barbarians [Blu-ray]



Continental Divide [Blu-ray]

