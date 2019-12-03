DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (December 3rd 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 3rd 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Game of Thrones: Season 8, How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, The Simpsons Season 19, The Goldfinch and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Game of Thrones: S8 (Blu-ray + Digital)



As much as I didn’t like certain things in this final season, I’m not and will not write off this show for being terrible. Too many awesome things on GOT and it’s still one of my favorite shows of all-time. Would I have chose different paths for certain characters and plotlines, yeah probably since season 4 but I’m not the showrunners.

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming



Time to stretch this franchise thin with a holiday special.

The Simpsons Season 19



The obvious comment that I watch the Simpsons but not as good as it used to be.

The Goldfinch



The guy that should have played Han Solo in a non-Star Wars movie…

Also coming out today:

Ready or Not



Teen Titans: The Complete Series



Doctor Who: Colin Baker S2



Big Trouble in Little China



She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Seasons 1-3



Killerman



Waterworld

