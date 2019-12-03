DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (December 3rd 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Dec 3rd, 2019

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 3rd 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Game of Thrones: Season 8, How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, The Simpsons Season 19, The Goldfinch and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Game of Thrones: S8 (Blu-ray + Digital)
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

As much as I didn’t like certain things in this final season, I’m not and will not write off this show for being terrible. Too many awesome things on GOT and it’s still one of my favorite shows of all-time. Would I have chose different paths for certain characters and plotlines, yeah probably since season 4 but I’m not the showrunners.

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Time to stretch this franchise thin with a holiday special.

The Simpsons Season 19
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The obvious comment that I watch the Simpsons but not as good as it used to be.

The Goldfinch
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The guy that should have played Han Solo in a non-Star Wars movie…

Also coming out today:

Ready or Not
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Teen Titans: The Complete Series
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Doctor Who: Colin Baker S2
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Big Trouble in Little China
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Seasons 1-3
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Killerman
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Waterworld
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,