DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (December 8th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Dec 8th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for December 8th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Yellowstone: Season Three, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, Total Recall, My Science Project, Possessor: Uncut and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Different season but still entertaining. And that ending – whoa!
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Blu-ray + Digital)
I have no idea what this is, keep seeing stuff about it. I guess I should read about it huh?
TOTAL RECALL 30TH ANNIVERSARY 4K + BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]
Get your ass to Mars
Possessor: Uncut 4K UHD [Blu-ray]
Creepy cover
Death in Paradise: Season Nine (DVD)
How many deaths can there be in paradise?
I used to watch this a bunch of times. An unforgotten 80s movie?
Also coming out today:
Father Brown: Season Eight (DVD)
Collateral (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Cinema Paradiso [4K Ultra HD / UHD] [Blu-ray]