DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (December 8th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for December 8th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Yellowstone: Season Three, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, Total Recall, My Science Project, Possessor: Uncut and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Yellowstone: Season Three



Different season but still entertaining. And that ending – whoa!

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Blu-ray + Digital)



I have no idea what this is, keep seeing stuff about it. I guess I should read about it huh?

TOTAL RECALL 30TH ANNIVERSARY 4K + BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]



Get your ass to Mars

Possessor: Uncut 4K UHD [Blu-ray]



Creepy cover

Death in Paradise: Season Nine (DVD)



How many deaths can there be in paradise?

My Science Project [Blu-ray]



I used to watch this a bunch of times. An unforgotten 80s movie?

Also coming out today:

Father Brown: Season Eight (DVD)



Collateral (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)



Cinema Paradiso [4K Ultra HD / UHD] [Blu-ray]



The Return of the Musketeers [Blu-ray]

