DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 11th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 11th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 11th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Swamp Thing: The Complete Series, Roma (The Criterion Collection), Preacher – The Final Season, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Swamp Thing: The Complete Series (Blu-ray + Digital)
Read our review here.
Roma (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Haven’t seen this movie yet. Guess I’m not in a rush to see it.
I’ll take any MCU movie over this one.
Preacher – The Final Season [Blu-ray]
People said I would like this show but haven’t had a desire to watch it. Maybe one day.
Vibes – Retro VHS Style [Blu-ray]
It’s got the Goldblum in it.
So does this one…
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert [Blu-ray]
Rawk!
Also coming out today:
Hudson Hawk – Retro VHS Style [Blu-ray]