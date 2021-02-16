DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 16th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Feb 16th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 16th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons, Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season, Good Burger, Archenemy, The Informer, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons [Blu-ray]
I’m sure better than the first Suicide Squad movie.
Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray)
No idea what this is about but was getting good word of mouth.
We’re all dudes….
A licky boom boom down
Talk about typecast
Also coming out today:
Masterpiece Mystery!: Miss Scarlet and the Duke