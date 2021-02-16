DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 16th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 16th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons, Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season, Good Burger, Archenemy, The Informer, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons [Blu-ray]



I’m sure better than the first Suicide Squad movie.

Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray)



No idea what this is about but was getting good word of mouth.

Good Burger [Blu-ray]



We’re all dudes….

The Informer



A licky boom boom down

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee



Talk about typecast

Also coming out today:

Masterpiece Mystery!: Miss Scarlet and the Duke



The Swordsman [Blu-ray]



A Call to Spy



Archenemy



Random Acts of Violence



The Cowboy Way



The War

