DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 18th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 18th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Jojo Rabbit, Midway, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Tex Avery Screwball Classics Volume 1, 21 Bridges, The Twilight Zone and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Jojo Rabbit 4k Ultra Hd



I still want to see this even though it looks a bit bizarre and out there.

Midway



A remake of the movie Midway, added with extra cheese.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood



Love Tom Hanks movies and been re-watching Mister Rogers lately because of my son so I’ll definitely check this one out.

Tex Avery Screwball Classics Volume 1 [Blu-ray]



Wanted to review this but never got a copy so I’ll have to buy this one. Tex Avery cartoons are my favorite and happy to see them finally on Blu-Ray.

21 Bridges



The movie trailer we got to see over and over when watching Avengers End Game in theaters.

The Twilight Zone (2019): Season One



Never been a fan of the Twilight Zone

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – The Complete Series – Blu-ray



I watched 1 season of this, I don’t think I could tolerate anymore after that.

Also coming out today:

Avatar: The Last Airbender The Complete Series, 15th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Collection



Frankie



The Point! [Blu-ray]



Disturbing the Peace

